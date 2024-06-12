WATCH: Can City Power’s load-reduction plan work?

City Power has imposed load reduction as a last resort to protect the grid. The utility announced various stringent measures to reduce consumption that has reached “critical levels”. This comes as Eskom also plans to delay the decommissioning of three coal-fired power stations. Energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, delved into the detail with Business Day TV.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.