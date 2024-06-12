National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Can City Power’s load-reduction plan work?

Business Day TV speaks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

12 June 2024 - 19:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
Picture: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE

City Power has imposed load reduction as a last resort to protect the grid. The utility announced various stringent measures to reduce consumption that has reached “critical levels”. This comes as Eskom also plans to delay the decommissioning of three coal-fired power stations. Energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, delved into the detail with Business Day TV.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Rand Water urges Joburg residents to store water ...
National
2.
SA fugitive living high life in the US
National
3.
Thuli Madonsela says EFF is being ‘disingenuous’ ...
National
4.
Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition ...
National
5.
Africa’s largest law firm fights off R5.5m ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.