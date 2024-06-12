Retirement funds ready for two-pot system, says Irfa
The system takes effect from September 1
12 June 2024 - 14:37
The retirement industry is progressing very well in getting itself ready for the introduction of the two- pot retirement system on September 1, Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (Irfa) president Geraldine Fowler said on Wednesday.
During parliamentary hearings the industry expressed concern about the short period of time it had been given to prepare for the introduction of the system after the promulgation of the laws. The Revenue Laws Amendment Bill, which provides for the system, was only signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 1. ..
