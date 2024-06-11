National

Fraudster given nine-year sentence for conning investors

People invested more than R800,000 with Albert David Titus, which he used for personal expenses

12 June 2024 - 11:23
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL.
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL.

An investment scheme fraudster was sentenced to an effective nine years’ imprisonment by the Ficksburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday. 

The sentence imposed on Albert David Titus, from Ladybrand, was passed after he was convicted of fraud, money-laundering and contravening the Banking Act and Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.  

“The state’s case is that between April 2020 and March 2021, Titus operated a fraudulent investment scheme that promised people high returns if they invested with his company,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane. 

People invested more than R800,000, which the accused used for personal expenses instead of investing the money, he said. 

Titus was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment on 15 fraud counts, with three years suspended for five years on condition the accused is not convicted of fraud or theft during the period of suspension.

He was also sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on 15 counts of money laundering, and two years for contravening the Banking Act and FAIS Act. 

The court ordered that the sentences for money-laundering and contravening the two laws run concurrently with the fraud sentence. 

“The NPA will continue to be at the forefront of the fight against fraud and corruption cases as these commercial crimes threaten the economic stability of the country, hence the NPA will channel all its resources to ensure that we adopt an aggressive stance in prosecuting them,” Senokoatsane said. 

TimesLIVE

Richard Mdluli’s corruption case set down for October

Investigating directorate says the trial will go ahead regardless of the outcome of Mdluli’s application for police service to pay his legal fees
National
1 day ago

US allows extradition of Magashule’s former assistant for corruption trial

Moroadi Cholota, who has been studying in the US, is linked to the R255m asbestos tender corruption case
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA fugitive living high life in the US
National
2.
Rand Water urges Joburg residents to store water ...
National
3.
Africa’s largest law firm fights off R5.5m ...
National
4.
How do negotiators herd spitting cats?
National
5.
Thuli Madonsela says EFF is being ‘disingenuous’ ...
National

Related Articles

Impersonator breaches Discovery Insure’s defences

Companies / Financial Services

Cell C, MTN and Telkom back GSMA’s antifraud system

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.