Ethekwini wins court bid against Ingonyama Trust relating to land
The case threatened to stall a R100m municipal project aimed at benefiting residents of Mpumalanga township in KwaZulu-Natal
12 June 2024 - 11:54
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 12:00
The eThekwini municipality has won a major court bid in a dispute over land and property belonging to the Ingonyama Trust, in a case that threatened to stall a R100m municipal project aimed at benefiting residents of Mpumalanga township in KwaZulu-Natal.
The municipality obtained property rights from the local traditional council to land in Mpumalanga township in 2011, but found its operations to build a municipal and commercial hub stalled after the council gave the property to a local businessperson years later...
