WATCH: Transport reform in focus

Business Day TV spoke to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the Southern Africa Transport Conference

11 June 2024 - 15:45
Picture: 123rf/PANIMONI
According to the World Bank’s container port performance index, the port of Cape Town is ranked the worst-performing port in the world, while Durban’s port also features in the bottom 10 out of 405 surveyed places. Addressing this will be key for SA's new government.

To discuss the reforms that are needed, Business Day TV sat down with Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the Southern Africa Transport Conference.

