Researchers challenge cane growers’ claims that sugar tax killed jobs
Loss of 16,000 jobs was associated with Covid-19 pandemic, study shows
11 June 2024 - 05:00
Public health researchers have challenged the SA Canegrowers’ claim (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-06-05-more-than-16000-jobs-lost-as-sugar-tax-strangles-industry/) that the government’s introduction of a tax on sugary drinks triggered the loss of more than 16,000 jobs, saying their analysis of Stats SA’s regular labour force surveys found no evidence for this at all.
Instead, their research concluded the drop in employment recorded after the health promotion levy was introduced was associated with Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.