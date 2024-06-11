Eskom confirms ‘coal-swapping’ truck driver has been arrested

A truck driver allegedly caught swapping coal destined for an Eskom power station has been arrested, the power utility said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 10pm after an Eskom security investigations tactical team spotted a truck loaded with coal destined for Arnot power station entering a coal yard in Middelburg.
“The truck left the coal yard after about an hour and the members followed it as it drove to Arnot power station. On arrival at Arnot, the truck joined the queue to offload coal.
“The investigations team checked and discovered the coal due to be offloaded was discarded coal containing stones, which confirmed the suspected coal swapping witnessed at the Middelburg coal yard.”
The driver was questioned and confessed he sold the coal loaded at a mine in eMakhazeni (formerly Belfast) and destined for Arnot for R6,000.
The Hawks’ Middelburg-based unit arrested him, and he was processed at the local police station.
Commenting on the investigations unit’s work, Eskom’s acting general manager for security, Botse Sikhwitshi, said, “We commend the group security investigations and Hawks team for working tirelessly together in bringing coal thieves to book. There is tangible evidence to ensure a successful prosecution of the suspect.
“The delivery of poor quality coal often leads to unit breakdowns and cannot be tolerated. We hope the perpetrator, once convicted, faces the harshest possible sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.”
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.