Africa’s largest law firm fights off R5.5m damages claim
Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs overturned a damages claim, after a woman claimed the firm should have protected her from cybercrimes
11 June 2024 - 11:28
Africa’s largest law firm, Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs (ENS), successfully overturned a R5.5m damages claim, after a woman, who was attempting to pay the firm for property, lost the payment to cyber criminals.
Pensioner Judith Mary Hawarden sued ENS and claimed the firm owed her a duty of care by not informing her and protecting her from cybercrimes. However, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that SA’s law of damages “does not generally hold persons liable ... for loss caused to others by omission”. She was also not ENS’s client at the time. ..
