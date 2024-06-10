Zondo declares National Assembly’s first sitting is on Friday
The pressure is on parties to agree on the appointment of the speaker
10 June 2024 - 17:35
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has declared June 14 as the date of the first sitting of the National Assembly and June 15 the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
The date puts pressure on political parties to reach an agreement on the appointment of the speaker of the National Assembly. It is a position the DA has expressed interest in holding, and the party will be meeting with the ANC this week to discuss how the two could work together...
