Sustainable aviation fuel still only 0.5% of annual needs
Sadc governments have been urged to incentivise local production of SAF
10 June 2024 - 12:30
Even with the global production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) expected to treble in 2024 to 1.9-billion litres, this equals only slightly more than 0.5% of the industry’s needs for the year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Yet, some governments have mandated airlines to purchase SAF in amounts that do not exist. And where they have mandated SAF production there are no mechanisms to protect airlines from bearing the costs of supplier penalties for shortfalls. The challenge is to ramp up efficiently with diverse feedstocks and production methods...
