Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza
Talks in Jordan to address Palestinian war zone's need for humanitarian assistance
10 June 2024 - 12:21
UPDATED 10 June 2024 - 14:29
Justice minister Ronald Lamola will represent SA at a high-level conference in Jordan on “the urgent humanitarian response” needed in Gaza hosted by the Jordanian and Egyptian leaders as well UN secretary-general António Guterres.
Lamola will meet heads of state on Tuesday. International humanitarian and relief agencies are also expected to attend...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.