National Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on 'urgent' situation in Gaza Talks in Jordan to address Palestinian war zone's need for humanitarian assistance

Justice minister Ronald Lamola will represent SA at a high-level conference in Jordan on “the urgent humanitarian response” needed in Gaza hosted by the Jordanian and Egyptian leaders as well UN secretary-general António Guterres.

Lamola will meet heads of state on Tuesday. International humanitarian and relief agencies are also expected to attend...