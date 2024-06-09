ANC NEC members Gwede Mantashe, left, Cyril Ramaphosa, centre, and Paul Mashatile in Boksburg on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
As the ANC enters into discussions about a government of national unity, the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) reminds us that the success of any new government will depend on its policies and not necessarily on who is in power. The body has identified five urgent priority areas that the new government needs to focus on in its first 180 days in office. For a closer look at that, Business Day TV spoke to Ann Bernstein, executive director of the CDE.
WATCH: Priorities for SA’s new government
Business Day TV spoke to executive director of the CDE, Ann Bernstein
CDE recommends urgent policy reform for new government
