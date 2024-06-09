SAA ‘stress-tests’ plan to free it from bailouts
CEO John Lamola wants all the airline’s cash requirements to be funded by capital markets
SAA is working on a business plan that will ensure all its cash requirements are funded via capital markets and not by the National Treasury, says John Lamola, interim CEO of the state-owned flag carrier.
“It is important to note that what we will present to the capital markets has nothing to do with SAA having an equity player or not. We are looking for a funding plan where we are not depending on National Treasury and ... we are ensuring that SAA will have a cash buffer going forward — like any other business. We also want to produce an operating profit,” Lamola told Business Day on the sidelines of the recent AGM and summit of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), which was hosted by Emirates Airline in Dubai...
