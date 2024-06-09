NPA blunders let four off murder conviction
Bench says the case would be an ideal illustration to law students on how not to prosecute
09 June 2024 - 18:02
A full bench of the Pretoria high court has called out comical errors by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which saw three alleged murderers escape the charge due to poor drafting of charges by the prosecutors.
At the crux of the matter is the prosecution’s failure to state in the charge sheet that the state was applying the doctrine of common purpose. The doctrine of common purpose is applied by the courts to hold a person who acts in concert with others to commit a crime liable for the acts of all of the people who carried out criminal activities...
