Hefty improper conduct fines in place for auditors
New rules gazetted to allow for fines of up to R10m for individuals and R25m for companies
09 June 2024 - 17:14
The minister of finance has gazetted the latest notice of maximum fines for registered auditors found guilty of improper conduct. According to the new rules, individuals charged and found guilty can be fined up to R10m, while firms will face fines of up to R25m.
The new maximum fines, in line with the gazette published last week, will replace the ones that were gazetted in June 2023...
