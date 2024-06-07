Devolution of powers among DA proposals to ANC

DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde reacts at the election results centre in Cape Town on May 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
The DA has placed the protection of the constitution at the centre of its coalition negotiation framework, but also wants certain powers to be devolved from national to provincial governments.
The party wants the proposed coalition government to set up a mechanism to allow “multiparty access” to and “input into” the budgeting process, which has thus far been the sole domain of the ANC-led national government and the National Treasury.
These are among the six constitutionally based foundations laid out by the DA’s negotiation team as priority areas, which they will put to the ANC and other parties as formal negotiations take place in the coming days.
The priority areas are detailed in a discussion document titled, “A Framework for Multiparty Government”.
The DA’s team of coalition dealmakers include federal chairperson Helen Zille; her predecessor, Tony Leon; party strategist and former CEO Ryan Coetzee; chief whip in the sixth parliament Siviwe Gwarube; Western Cape premier Alan Winde; and MEC Ivan Meyer.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Thursday that his party’s highest decision-making body in between national conferences, the NEC, had decided to invite all parties to talks to discuss the formation of a government of national unity (GNU).
This comes after the ANC garnered less than 50% of the national votes in the fiercely contested May 29 election, for the first time since 1994.
On the constitution, the DA is demanding no tampering with the bill of rights and the independence of the SA Reserve Bank.
“The protection and promotion of the constitution is foundational to the future success of SA. We draw particular attention to the founding provisions and the bill of rights in their entirety.
“Clauses 223-225, which set out the establishment, objectives and powers and functions of the Reserve Bank, these provide for the independence of the Reserve Bank and sound monetary policy to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in the republic.”
The DA also wants a corruption-free and effective public service where cadre deployment is outlawed, and the Public Service Commission strengthened.
But the issue of cadre deployment might prove to be sticky bargaining point with the ANC as it has committed to keep implementing it despite adverse findings on it by the courts and the state capture commission.
“To this end, legislation and organisational reform is required to ensure the Public Service Commission is given full independence and powers of oversight, that a clear distinction is made between political posts and public service posts, that cadre deployment is outlawed, and that best practice is applied to delivery.”
The blue party also said the coalition government should commit to reducing the budget deficit to below 3.5% within three years of its formation.
Other economic proposals include support for Ramaphosa’s Operation Vulindlela, the unbundling of Eskom, the concessioning of the ports, mineral rights reforms and the reform of title deeds to expand land ownership.
The DA, which retains control of the Western Cape and governs the City of Cape Town, wants the coalition government to devolve certain powers to provinces.
This issue has long been a DA campaign issue, including in the 2024 general election, in which the party made it clear it wanted the national government to allow it to run the province’s police service and the passenger rail service, among others.
“We believe responsibility for delivery should be devolved to the sphere of government best able to ensure successful implementation.
“To this end, we would foresee a range of devolution measures to be discussed in accordance with section 99 of the constitution and, in particular, the implementation of the cabinet’s decision to devolve passenger rail to metros, the devolution of criminal investigative power for metro policy and law enforcement officers.”
Devolution of powers among DA proposals to ANC
DA places the protection of the constitution at the heart of its coalition negotiation framework
