Delaying coal plant shutdown will cost R90bn, says Eskom CEO
Dan Marokane says delaying the shutdown of the power stations is necessary to ensure adequate electricity supply
07 June 2024 - 10:58
Eskom’s decision to postpone the decommissioning of three of its older, coal-fired power stations will cost the utility between R85bn and R90bn.
These costs would mostly be for purchasing the coal to power stations and operational maintenance, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane told the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), at a meeting in Johannesburg on Friday...
