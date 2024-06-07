Bomb squad responds to possible threat on FlySafair flight in Cape Town

The police bomb squad was deployed to Cape Town International Airport on Thursday night after it was alerted to a possible security threat, causing anxiety for passengers who had boarded a plane for a scheduled flight.
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the alarm was raised by crew members on a FlySafair aircraft due to depart for OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
“The security threat on FlySafair FA102 was managed by police and relevant law enforcement agencies. Acsa can confirm airport and airline management were at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law.”
Passengers and crew disembarked for a thorough sweep of the aircraft.
Acsa regional manager Mark Maclean, said: “Police together with the aviation security (AVSEC) team has ensured all the necessary measures are in place to mitigate any risks associated with this threat. We would like to praise the airline for its prompt response to what was a serious security concern, and we also laud the combined efforts of the police and AVSEC in upholding the safety and security of passengers and cabin crew.”
Passengers said they had been contained on the plane for hours while the search was carried out.
Passenger Tony Gaffane told Safm they had already boarded the plane when they were told there were “operational issues” that needed to be attended to. After four hours, they were disembarked and escorted to a different aircraft. This was when they realised there had been a bomb threat, he said.
Meanwhile, packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were allegedly found in a hidden compartment in a 70-year-old traveller's luggage at Cape Town International Airport. The bust on Thursday was made by the Hawks’ SA narcotics enforcement bureau team based in Bellville, in conjunction with border police officials at the airport.
Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspected drug mule, a foreign national, was about to leave SA. He was traced to the airport and his luggage was searched, The team seized 4.1kg of tik to the value of R600,000 and he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Bomb squad responds to possible threat on FlySafair flight in Cape Town
