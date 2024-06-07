ANC to have first official meeting with MK party on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at the state funeral of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on September 16 2023. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/LULAMA ZENZILE.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) will meet the ANC’s top officials for the first time after the recent elections, on Friday.
It is understood the meeting had been scheduled for Thursday night, with the hopes the ANC’s top brass would present the outcomes of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting when the two parties met. However, the NEC meeting has been scheduled to end at 6pm but ran over, with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announcing its decision later that night.
The ANC told the media on Wednesday that Zuma and his party had snubbed it. After that announcement, the MKP is said to have contacted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s office, requesting a meeting.
It’s unclear whether Zuma will attend the meeting. An insider said should he not physically join it, there would be a conference call with the ANC leadership as a “show of good faith”.
On Thursday, the MKP said a meeting with the ANC was expected to take place soon. It said it would hear the views presented with an open mind, while firmly prioritising the aspirations of black South Africans.
“We commit and reaffirm to engage only on the future of SA which prioritises the interests of the people, specially the black majority who are poor, unemployed, homeless and landless, against the interests of white monopoly capital and markets. Any coalition has to focus on eradicating the systems that preserve and support the prolonged political subjugation and economic enslavement of our people,” the party said.
The ANC officials, joined by its negotiating team, have pre-arranged marathon meetings on Friday with parties including the DA, IFP, EFF and PA negotiators after the NEC's decision to opt for a government of national unity (GNU).
According to ANC insiders, the meeting with the MKP is a “box ticking” exercise as the party does not expect Zuma to join the GNU after saying his party would not negotiate with an ANC led by Ramaphosa.
In this week's interview with EWN, Zuma said he was disappointed with Ramaphosa, adding he had no respect for his successor.
The relationship between the two soured in the lead up to the 2017 Nasrec conference. Zuma later blamed Ramaphosa for his incarceration.
In 2021, the Constitutional Court found Zuma in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment after he refused to appear for cross examination at the state capture inquiry.
On Thursday night Ramaphosa announced the ANC would invite parties to join a GNU, adding it would not preclude any party that differed ideologically and politically.
To appease its allies, Ramaphosa said the ANC would ensure the continuation of a progressive agenda and social and economic transformation.
The ANC will have to convince an unflinching DA to join a GNU, which might include the PA and EFF. It has been reported that the DA raised the EFF as one of its red lines in negotiations with the ANC during its first meeting on Monday.
Reacting to Ramaphosa's announcement, EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media to label the ANC as “arrogant”. Malema has in the past harboured ambitions of being deputy president.
