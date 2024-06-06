National

SCA hands down landmark judgment on asylum seekers

The Supreme Court of Appeal has found in favour of two Burundi asylum seekers whose bid was refused by the department of home affairs

06 June 2024 - 10:51
by Tauriq Moosa
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found in favour of two Burundi asylum seekers whose bid was refused by the department of home affairs.

The SCA set new precedent for SA’s refugee law, in particular SA’s international obligations when sending refugees back to countries that have a history of political violence.

“In dealing with such applications,” the SCA said, “state authorities are required to ensure that constitutional values, including those that embrace international human rights standards set by international conventions and instruments in relation to those seeking asylum, adopted by SA are maintained and promoted.”

Though this was the women’s second application, the SCA developed the law to show why, at the very least, “the department was not entitled to simply refuse to consider [their] applications”. The women first applied in 2009 but were refused and ordered to leave SA, though they never did.

The SCA on Wednesday ordered home affairs to hear the women’s second application. The department must determine whether the women faced harm if they returned, given the new situation in Burundi that started in 2015 after they were ordered to return.

moosat@businesslive.co.za

