SANDF personnel carriers en route to national key points
This is in line with the deployment of 300 public order police to KZN on Tuesday, on top of about 700 deployed to KZN and the Eastern Cape before the election
06 June 2024 - 09:44
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has mobilised 90 armoured and non-armoured personnel carriers to 21 SA Infantry Battalion in Lenasia, Johannesburg, from where they will be deployed to secure strategic national key points.
According to the order issued by the army, qualified Samil 50 vehicle drivers as well as for Casspir and Mamba armoured vehicles were to report this week to the Combat Training Centre at Lohatlha in the Northern Cape. All the military’s main battle equipment and vehicles are stored at the centre...
