Richards Bay Minerals secures additional 140MW of renewable energy
Khangela Emoyeni Wind Farm will reduce RBM’s reliance on Eskom-generated electricity by 26%
06 June 2024 - 18:36
Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) has signed a power purchase agreement that will more than double its access to renewable energy and bring the total share of renewables in its energy mix to more than 40%.
Werner Duvenhage, MD of RBM and Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium African Operations, said the 20-year power purchase agreement with project developer African Clean Energy Developments will reduce their reliance on carbon-intensive energy from Eskom and also offer some protection from future Eskom tariff increases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.