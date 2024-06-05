Political parties assist Tongaat tornado victims

Political parties have joined the relief efforts for the KwaZulu-Natal storm victims.

The heavy rains and tornado that ravaged parts of the province on Monday claimed 11 lives and displaced 1,200 people, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Seven of those who died were from the north coast town of Tongaat, where there was significant damage to hundreds of households and infrastructure.

Community members and civil organisations, including the Red Cross and the Gift of the Givers, commenced with cleanup operations immediately after the storm.

On Tuesday, the provincial government and eThekwini municipality assessed the area and provided additional support, while ActionSA and the DA conducted similar oversights.

DA executive committee member and Tongaat councillor Yogis Govender, who was involved in relief efforts after the tornado, led DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers and a delegation to affected homes.

The private sector and nonprofit organisations have also made huge donations, individually and with political parties, especially in mass-care centres in Magwaveni, Seatides, Sandfields and Fairbreeze.

Slindile Khuzwayo, who is supervising activities in Newtown hall, which has assisted more than 600 people, said were able to provide support mainly as a result of help from the government, civic organisations and political parties.

“From day one, we’ve had NGOs that I cannot name one by one — everyone from the Gift of the Givers, City of Hope [and] the Red Cross ... there is a lot and we are hoping for more government intervention as soon as government can,” she said.