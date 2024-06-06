MPs will be earning more than R100,000 a month
Because of the electoral decline of the ANC, 71 of its members will lose out on the generous salary
06 June 2024 - 10:39
MPs heading to parliament can look forward to an annual salary of R1.27m or over R100,000 a month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has gazetted the salary increases for public office bearers for 2023/24 and 2024/25. An increase of 2.5% across the board has been approved, significantly lower than the 5.1% forecast by the Reserve Bank for 2024. ..
