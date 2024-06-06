Mpox spreads in KwaZulu-Natal

Mpox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to smallpox, though milder. Picture: REUTERS/CYNTHIA GOLDSMITH AND RUSSELL REGENERY
Two more positive cases of Mpox (monkeypox) have been confirmed at Addington and St Augustine hospitals in Durban this week, with the health department confirming that those previously infected were in contact with one another in KwaZulu-Natal.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country to four: three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng. All are South African males in their mid and late 30s.
This has prompted a call by the health department for anyone in close contact with known or suspected Mpox patients to present themselves at the nearest health facility or healthcare provider without delay for clinical evaluation, to ensure early diagnosis and effective treatment if they test positive.
“The preliminary case finding report has revealed the two recent cases had contact with the other previously confirmed case in the province, and this suggests there is local transmission of the disease which could potentially lead to a larger outbreak in the province.”
The department said health officials relied on transparency and co-operation from patients for contact tracing and case finding to determine the rate of transmission of the virus at community level.
“It is through transparency about confirmed and suspected cases that the government can prevent further transmission. The Mpox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”
The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.
Common symptoms of Mpox include a rash, which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes). The painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin and genital and/or anal regions.
Mpox spreads in KwaZulu-Natal
The health department has asked for anyone in close contact with known or suspected Mpox patients to go to a health facility
