National

Illegal Kroondal sit-in ends as workers return to surface

Sibanye-Still says now that the sit-in has ended it will engage with employees and unions ‘in accordance with existing, standard processes’

06 June 2024 - 08:23
by Staff Writer
Picture: MARTIN BERGSMA/123RF
Picture: MARTIN BERGSMA/123RF

The illegal underground sit-in by employees at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kroondal mine ended on Wednesday afternoon with all workers returning to the surface.

“Now that the illegal sit-in has been resolved, the company will engage with employees and the representative unions in accordance with existing, standard processes and mechanisms,” the company said in a statement. 

More than 200 miners staged an underground protest on Monday over annual payments under the employee share option schemes being paid to beneficiaries of the company’s Rustenburg and Marikana mines on Friday. 

The striking Kroondal employees were aggrieved as they did not receive share option scheme payments. However, the company said they did not yet qualify for them. 

“The company will not condone illegal actions by any stakeholders which may compromise the safety and wellbeing of employees or the sustainability of our operations and we appeal to employees to use the established grievance mechanisms or their union representatives to address any issues or concerns,” the company said. 

TimesLIVE 

