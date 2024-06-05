Zizi Kodwa to appear in court on charges of corruption
05 June 2024 - 10:47
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was arrested om connection with state capture allegations.
Zodwa is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that he received R1.6m in bribes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.