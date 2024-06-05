Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after charges of bribery
Kodwa steps down after arrest and court appearance for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to R1.6m
05 June 2024 - 10:47
UPDATED 05 June 2024 - 23:02
Sports, arts & culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned after his arrest and court appearance on Wednesday for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to R1.6m.
The arrest and charging of the former minister, a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, came amid claims by the opposition that not much was being done to prosecute and implement the findings of chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.