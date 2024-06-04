Tongaat tornado death toll rises to seven

Houses in Newtown, Tongaat, were left without roofs after a tornado. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
The confirmed death toll from a tornado that hit the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday has risen to seven.
The tornado also destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving at least 1,200 people displaced.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who visited eMagwaveni — one of the worst-affected areas on Tuesday — said preliminary reports indicated at least 11 people had died, seven in Tongaat and four in Nquthu, Eshowe and KwaHlabisa, during the level 4 storm.
More than 55 people suffered minor to moderate injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital after torrential rain, hail storms and a tornado caused flooding and the collapse of homes, school halls and medical facilities.
Transformers and power lines were damaged, leaving many areas without power, while cellphone towers were also affected.
The premier said the uThongathi water works were shut down for a few hours as the heavy rain resulted in higher levels of turbidity in raw water.
Three temporary shelters have been established where affected families are receiving humanitarian aid.
Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and emergency teams worked through the night to rescue people trapped under debris and collapsed structures while others provided food and shelter.
On Tuesday disaster management worked with NGOs, including Red Cross, Al-Imdaad Foundation, Gift of the Givers and IPSS Medical Rescue, to provide hot meals, mattresses, blankets, food parcels and humanitarian assistance.
Tongaat has been classified as the worst-affected area, with hundreds of houses destroyed. Other areas, such as Umgababa (south of the eThekwini Metro), Eshowe, Utrecht, Osizweni and KwaHlabisa, have also been severely affected.
Public infrastructure, such as schools, roads, community halls and healthcare facilities, have been affected.
“Assessments are continuing so that work to repair damaged infrastructure can begin. The assessment reports will give us a clear indication of the extent of the damage and funding required. We also urge municipalities to ensure that those affected are profiled and receive the necessary support from government,” said Dube-Ncube.
“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those that have tragically lost their lives and wish those recovering in hospital a speedy recovery. Our priority is to ensure that the displaced families receive immediate humanitarian relief and fast-track the restoration of services.”
Meanwhile, N3 Toll Concession issued an alert for high wind speeds of more than 90km/h on Van Reenen’s Pass between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
“Winds at these speeds can be disruptive and cause property damage. N3TC requests road users to take precautionary measures to guard their safety. Trucks carrying light loads are advised to be extra cautious on their approach to Van Reenen’s Pass.”
