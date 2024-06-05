Sustained demand for air travel in Africa to deliver second year of profitability
This is despite connectivity problems, a high operational cost base and a low spending propensity, says Iata executive Willie Walsh
05 June 2024 - 05:00
The aviation industry in Africa is facing numerous headwinds including connectivity problems, a high operational cost base and a low propensity to spend on air travel.
But there is sustained demand for air travel, which should allow it to deliver a second year of profitability, Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), said on Tuesday...
