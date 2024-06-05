Numsa backs move to divert policies in high-stakes funeral policy duel
Union independently decided to migrate more than 1.3-million policies from 3Sixty Life
05 June 2024 - 05:00
SA’s biggest labour union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has backed a decision by the Doves Group to move more than 1.3-million insurance policies belonging to its members from 3Sixty Life to African Unity Life.
This comes as the curator of 3Sixty, Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook, scrambles to keep the company afloat as the battle for control of 3Sixty Life’s insurance book rages. 3Sixty is an underwriter of life insurance and funeral policies sold and marketed by Numsa Financial Service Health to the union’s members. Doves Group is 3Sixty’s parent company...
