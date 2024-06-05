NPA avoids R2m damages claim for ‘malicious prosecution’
The SCA has found that the NPA’s failure to prosecute Sijoyi Robert Mdhlovu in 2016 did not mean the grounds were malicious
05 June 2024 - 10:31
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has avoided a possible R2m damages claim lodged by one of its own senior prosecutors after it tried to prosecute him years ago.
The NPA had charged senior prosecutor Sijoyi Robert Mdhlovu with fraud after he refused to pursue an armed robbery case. However, the case was thrown out by the court due to lack of evidence brought by the NPA. ..
