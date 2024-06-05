More than 16,000 jobs lost as sugar tax strangles industry
SA Canegrowers chair Higgins Mdluli says next increase — due next year — risks causing more damage
05 June 2024 - 18:25
The profitability of the sugar industry is dangling by a thread with more than 16,000 jobs lost in the past seven years as the sector grapples with the long-term implications of the sugar tax.
The tax was introduced in 2018 by the government to curb obesity and the associated risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The tax has reportedly slashed the beverage sector’s use of sugar by a third...
