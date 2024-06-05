More police officers deployed in KZN for post-election period

An additional 300 police officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal. Image: SAPS
Another 300 public order policing (POP) members have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
This was the third deployment of additional police officers to the province to cover the before, during and after election phases to maintain stability throughout the region, spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
The first group of more than 200 members was deployed early in May and the second contingency of more than 300 was deployed during the election.
“The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post-elections phase,” she said, with law enforcement agencies monitoring activities related to the outcome of last week’s election.
“This means deployments remain in place at places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for emerging incidents.”
Speaking during a send-off parade, Masemola said the deployments in some areas formed part of the police service’s operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.
“We have delivered the 2024 elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour. We will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality. We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line will be dealt with.”
