More police officers deployed in KZN for post-election period

Another 300 public order policing members are in the province to maintain stability, says spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

05 June 2024 - 08:09
by Staff Writer
An additional 300 police officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SAPS

Another 300 public order policing (POP) members have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

This was the third deployment of additional police officers to the province to cover the before, during and after election phases to maintain stability throughout the region, spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

The first group of more than 200 members was deployed early in May and the second contingency of more than 300 was deployed during the election.

“The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post-elections phase,” she said, with law enforcement agencies monitoring activities related to the outcome of last week’s election.

“This means deployments remain in place at places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for emerging incidents.”

Speaking during a send-off parade, Masemola said the deployments in some areas formed part of the police service’s operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

“We have delivered the 2024 elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour. We will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality. We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line will be dealt with.”

ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide coalition path

Party’s top seven officials and national working committee meet to chart way forward
Politics
19 hours ago

DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa's decisive leadership

President is popular in the ANC but   opponents want to remove him as party leader
Opinion
4 hours ago
