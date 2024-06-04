Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament with a woman deputy

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media at the results operation centre in Midrand. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA
As Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament, he puts two women members in the leadership spotlight.
Bosa deputy leader Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster will join Maimane in the National Assembly while former transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie will represent the party in the Gauteng legislature.
“Our three candidates are under the age of 45 and have a broad range of skills and a depth of experience across many sectors. For Bosa, this is only the start. What is undeniable is the desperate need for a centrist platform holding the line against division — be it racial, ethnic or linguistic,” Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said.
“Our leadership will work constructively with the established government and hold it accountable when needs arise.
“In an era marked by challenges and opportunities, Bosa believes now, more than ever, SA needs leaders who are not only capable but also accountable, ensuring the interests of the people remain at the forefront of governance.
“That is our conviction and that is Bosa’ role to fulfil. We will go to parliament and the Gauteng legislature to advance such values and beliefs,” Solomons said.
Bosa received 194,000 votes in its first election.
