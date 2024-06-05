Mantashe and Nersa ordered to come clean on Karpowership deals
NGO the Green Connection, which challenges oil and gas exploration by huge firms, will have to commit to treat the information discreetly
05 June 2024 - 09:57
Environmental groups have scored a victory in the fight to lay bare closed discussions over Karpowership deals after the North Gauteng High Court ordered the government and its entities to hand over confidential documentation over to the Green Connection, in its bid to set aside the contracts.
On Tuesday, the court told the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), the mineral resources and energy minister and Eskom to hand certain documents to the NGO...
