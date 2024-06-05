Labour appeal court finds Coca-Cola retrenchments were justified
Group’s response to sugar tax crisis, increased costs and a declining market found to be rational
05 June 2024 - 05:00
The labour appeal court has endorsed the retrenchment of scores of workers by soft drink giant Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBSA) in response to the introduction of a sugar tax causing it operating losses.
This is after the National Union of Food, Beverage, Wine, Spirits and Allied Workers took the company to court, asking it to set aside the retrenchments. The court last week dismissed the application, saying the labour court applied the law correctly in ruling for CCBSA...
