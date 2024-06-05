Fidelity Security Services granted interdict against ‘emergency’ Acsa tender
The urgency in the process was self-created, the South Gauteng High Court rules
05 June 2024 - 13:53
A bid by Airports Company SA (Acsa) to award an “emergency” security contract has been halted after the high court found the urgency in going to tender was self-created.
This was after an interdict application by Fidelity Security Services...
