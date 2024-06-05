Consumer debt to municipalities continues to climb
Billions of rand owed has been written off as bad debt
05 June 2024 - 17:14
Municipalities were owed an aggregate of R347.6bn by consumers at end-March, the end of the third quarter of the local government financial year. This is R9.4bn higher than the R338.2bn reported in the second quarter of 2023/24.
According to a statement by the National Treasury on Wednesday on the revenue and expenditure of local government for the period July 1 2023 to end-March 2024, a total amount of R8.3bn, or 2.4%, has been written off as bad debt. ..
