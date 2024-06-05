National

Bolt suspends more than 6,000 drivers over safety issues and noncompliance

Ride-hailing firm says it has put in place measures to ensure safety of riders and drivers

05 June 2024 - 15:19
by Kim Swartz
Bolt has introduced new safety features for riders and drivers. Picture: 123RF/MARIASAVENKO
E-hailing service Bolt confirmed on Wednesday it blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its app in the past six months for “noncompliance and safety-related matters”.

“At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount,” Bolt acting head of regulatory and policy Africa Weyinmi Aghadiuno said.

“We understand the trust our customers place in us and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their wellbeing during every ride. We believe one incident is [one] too many and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers.” 

A Bolt driver allegedly stabbed two female passengers in Cape Town after an altercation.

The company said measures had been put in place to create a safer ride-hailing experience for drivers and riders. They included:

  • Enhanced safety measures such as a trip audio recording feature allowing drivers and riders to record their conversations, which can be reported to Bolt’s customer support;
  • Stricter compliance measures, with a screening process — including a background check — before drivers are connected to the app;
  • Dedicated 24/7 support from an in-house specially trained high-priority safety team; and
  • Driver and rider safety awareness campaigns.

“Bolt continuously invests in new products and features to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app. These initiatives signify Bolt’s commitment to safety and customer satisfaction,” said the service.

TimesLIVE

E-commerce growth boosts Karooooo Logistics

Vehicle-tracking business is confident in growth of logistics unit
Companies
1 day ago

Uber opens up access to teens below 18

Ride-hailing company moves to grow number of users and address safety issues
Companies
1 month ago

Uber shares tumble on surprise quarterly loss

Stock price skid is set to erase more than $10bn from the market value of the ride-share and food delivery company
Companies
3 weeks ago
