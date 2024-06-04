SAA settles with US aviation authorities over delayed refunds
A US agency imposed a civil claim against SAA on behalf of passengers about delayed refunds on tickets purchased to and from the US
04 June 2024 - 12:44
SAA said on Tuesday that it had reached an “amicable settlement” with the US department of transportation’s office of Aviation Consumer Protection (US-DOT) over penalties for delayed refunds during Covid-19.
The US-DOT imposed a civil claim against SAA on behalf of passengers complaining about delayed refunds on their tickets purchased to and from the US, for flights that were cancelled during the pandemic’s grounding of airline operations...
