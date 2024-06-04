Gayton McKenzie must assist in Karoo corruption probe, says court
The PA leader argues that fundraising revenue from a Sandton event was not municipal funds, but rather revenue held in his personal capacity
04 June 2024 - 16:51
Former Central Karoo mayor and current Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has been ordered to give “full co-operation to investigators” looking into corruption in the Karoo municipality during his mayorship.
The Western Cape High Court ruled McKenzie’s arguments that funds he raised “fell outside” public finance reporting were without merit. According to the DA, R3m is missing from public funds but part of the investigation is to determine how much, if any, is missing...
