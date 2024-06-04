Five people die in severe storms in Durban

A house is left roofless in Emagwaveni, Tongaat. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Five people died in the eThekwini metro as a result of heavy rains that were accompanied by strong wind and hail storms, which battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The storms also caused extensive damage to households and infrastructure in the province.
Dozens of people were being treated for injuries in healthcare facilities, the provincial government said.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) predicted a level 4 alert for disruptive rains along the coast of the province, with a high probability of flooding.
Several areas within the eThekwini metro, which was the hardest hit, have been affected, with flooded roads, fallen trees and significant damage to infrastructure, including power lines and roads.
The uThongathi area, in the north of Durban, recorded the most incidents, including several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off and trees falling on electricity lines, which caused power outages.
Other areas around Durban, including Umgababa, Durban central and the western parts of the city, also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to the flooding of houses and roads.
There were strong winds in the Amajuba and uMzinyathi districts, with houses damaged in Newcastle, Dannhauser, Nquthu and surrounding areas.
Disaster teams are assessing the extent of damage and providing immediate relief, including accommodating displaced residents in government buildings.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead a government delegation to uThongathi on Tuesday to assess the damage and the need for disaster relief.
Gift of the Givers teams have been dispatched to uThongahi “Currently over 1,200 people are displaced as disaster risk management and Gift of the Givers teams commence assessments,” the organisation said, adding that those affected had been placed in shelters.
Power and cellphone towers were down and many roads inaccessible on Monday night. SAWS said the outbreak of at least two tornadoes in KwaZulu-Natal was part of the sudden spell of extreme weather that had begun developing at the weekend and would be moving away from the country from Monday night.
SAWS chief forecaster Kevin Rae said heavy rain and flooding occurred on Saturday night over parts of the Eastern Cape, including Uitenhage, Gqeberha and East London, leading to at least seven fatalities. “KwaZulu-Natal experienced an outbreak of at least two tornadoes affecting Newcastle, Utrecht, Ballito and Tongaat.
“While the cut-off low system will be moving away from the country, there is still a risk for isolated communities in high altitude areas of the Eastern Cape, such as Elliot and Barkly East, where heavy snowfall is expected overnight tonight,” Rae said. Rae advised those communities not to drive on roads and mountain passes.
