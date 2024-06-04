Cosatu influence on state policy to ‘drop radically’ after ANC’s electoral loss
If Cosatu or the SACP want to influence policy, they will have to become elected members, one analyst says
04 June 2024 - 15:30
The influence of labour federation Cosatu and the SACP on government policy and legislation is set to take a knock after the ANC lost its outright majority during the watershed general election.
The ANC suffered its most humiliating defeat at the polls in 30 years as its share of the vote plunged almost 17 percentage points from 57% in 2019 to 40% in 2024...
