Coalition will not harm fiscal stance, Treasury says

‘I think that our fiscal strategy is achievable, even in a coalition environment,’ says the Treasury’s Duncan Pieterse

04 June 2024 - 10:35
by Kopano Gumbi and Alexander Winning
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The Treasury intends to stick to a balanced fiscal stance under a coalition government, director-general Duncan Pieterse said on Tuesday, after the ANC lost its majority in last week’s election.

“I think that our fiscal strategy is achievable, even in a coalition environment … because it's quite balanced,” Pieterse said in an interview.

The ANC has up to two weeks to agree on a coalition pact or another form of power-sharing arrangement with other political parties, after its share of the vote dropped below 50% for the first time in the post-apartheid era.

“A balanced macro-fiscal stance becomes more defensible in an uncertain political environment. And we intend to continue managing the fiscal stance along those lines,” Pieterse said.

The ANC’s potential partners diverge widely, from the free-marketeer DA to the more radical uMkhonto we Sizwe party (MKP) and the EFF, parties that advocate nationalising mines and banks and redistributing land.

Markets rallied on Monday as investors bet on the ANC opting for a coalition including the DA rather than one involving MKP or the EFF.

Reuters

NEVA MAKGETLA: Populist appeal the result of failure to create inclusive economy

Slow growth in labour-intensive production has ruled out a revival of small business
Opinion
5 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: ANC decline is a chance to correct the errors and folly of past 30 years

Election result is an opportunity to correct the errors and folly of the past 30 years
Opinion
1 day ago
