Africa urged to improve aviation safety
A total of African 42 countries fall short of international standards, says Iata regional vice-president
04 June 2024 - 05:00
Africa should improve its aviation safety, with 42 countries on the continent below the implementation of standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao), Kamil Alawadhi, regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association (Iata), said on Monday.
“A collaborative approach is needed to address the aviation safety needs in Africa and reduce safety incidents and accidents in the air and on the ground,” Alawadhi said during a briefing at Iata’s AGM and World Air Transport Summit taking place in Dubai from June 2-4...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.