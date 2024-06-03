A member of the electoral committee reveals the election results on a big screen during the official election results announcement ceremony at the IEC National Results Centre on Sunday, in Johannesburg. Picture: CHRIS MCGARTH/GETTY IMAGES
SA’s elections did not produce an outright winner and party leaders are now embarking on coalition talks. Business Day TV spoke to Razia Khan, Standard Chartered’s chief economist for Africa & Middle East, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: An international perspective on SA’s election
Business Day TV speaks to Standard Chartered’s chief economist for Africa & Middle East, Razia Khan
