Top court rescinds order Ekurhuleni must buy buildings illegally occupied
Sixteen buildings are occupied by 1,000 families
03 June 2024 - 05:00
The City of Ekurhuleni was right to seek a rescission of a high court settlement that compelled it to purchase 16 buildings that were occupied by 1,000 families illegally.
This was the finding of the Constitutional Court which ruled the settlement had been made by a lawyer who did not have the authority to act on behalf of the municipality and therefore the high court was wrong to certify the settlement. ..
