Top court gives nod to EFF to bring challenge over Phala Phala report
Court to hear argument from party in its challenge against parliament’s refusal to adopt recommendations
03 June 2024 - 20:10
The Constitutional Court is prepared to hear argument from the EFF in its challenge against parliament’s refusal to adopt the recommendations in a report in which it was found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer about the Phala Phala saga. Had the recommendations been adopted, Ramaphosa could have faced impeachment.
In December 2022 the National Assembly rejected a motion to refer the section 89 panel report and its recommendations to an impeachment committee. The National Assembly, said the EFF in a February statement had “abdicated its duties as MPs to defend one man”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.