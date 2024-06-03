More than 70 ANC MPs will join job seekers’ queue
Departing MPs have lost their plum jobs and annual salaries of R1.2m a year
03 June 2024 - 14:24
UPDATED 10 June 2024 - 17:52
Seventy-one ANC MPs and five from the EFF have lost their plum jobs as legislators after their parties lost parliamentary seats to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) in the watershed general election.
While they are entitled to their pensions and loss-of-office gratuities, the former MPs will lose their R1.2m annual income and many other perks. ..
